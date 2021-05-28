8 Pairs of Name Brand Sunglasses for $15

New
$15 $160
$3 shipping
At just under $2 per pair, that's the perfect deal if you're that person who's always losing their sunglasses. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- Choose from an 8-pack of women's, 8-pack of men's, or an 8-pack that includes 4 men's and 4 women's
- Includes brands like Foster Grant, Ironman Cosmogirl, Revlon, ESPN, X Games, Eagle Eyes, Pugs, Panama Jack, and more
Ray-Ban · 1 mo ago
Ray-Ban Clearance
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on over 100 styles, with deals starting from $66. Glasses with polarized lenses start from $86.50. Shop Now at Ray-Ban
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban Unisex RB4332 Sunglasses for $66 (low by $70).
Nordstrom Rack · 1 wk ago
Sunglasses at Nordstrom Rack
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $89
Over 1,600 styles are discounted, with prices starting from $8. Brands on offer include Ray-Ban, Gucci, Dior, and Burberry. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban 52mm Wayfarer Sunglasses for $79.97 ($95+ elsewhere).
eBay · 1 wk ago
Moultrie 720p HD Video Camera Sunglasses
$30
free shipping
Most sellers charge over $70. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by pine mountain archery via eBay.
- rechargeable lithium battery
- interchangeable polarized and clear lenses
- USB charging cable, 8GB microSD card, and rugged carrying case included
- Model: MCA-13039
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Andwood Polarized Round Sunglasses
$6.44 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "50XAMU7O" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Andwood via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Classic Polarized Black pictured).
- stainless steel frame
- UV protection coating
- 52mm lens width
