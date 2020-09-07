New
$15 $160
$1 shipping
At $2.12 per pair, it's the perfect deal if you're that person who's always losing their sunglasses. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Choose from an 8-pack of women's, 8-pack of men's, or an 8-pack that includes 4 men's and 4 women's.
- Includes brands like Foster Grant, Ironman Cosmogirl, Revlon, ESPN, X Games, Eagle Eyes, Pugs, Panama Jack, and more.
Details
Ends Today
Amazon · 2 days ago
Bircen Men's Polarized Carbon Fiber Sunglasses
$14 $27
free shipping
Save 50% when you apply coupon code "BIRCEN2683". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black Frame Black Lens pictured).
- Sold by Bircen via Amazon.
Features
- magnesium aluminum frame
- carbon fiber arm
- UV400 protection
Ray-Ban · 1 mo ago
Ray-Ban Summer Clearance
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Sunglasses start at $66 while eyeglasses start at $70. Shop Now at Ray-Ban
Tips
- Click the "promo" tab to see these discounts.
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
ROAR Tactical Polarized Sports Sunglasses
from $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "BSWAXY3U" to get this price and save $10 off list. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Blue or Red at this price and in Grey for slightly more at $8.54 via the same coupons.
- Sold by ROAR Products via Amazon.
Features
- UV protection
Amazon · 2 days ago
Hulislem Unisex S1 Sport Polarized Sunglasses
$12 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Take 52% off with coupon code "OJCSLJY6". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black-white, White-blue, and Grey-smoke.
- Sold by Hulislem US via Amazon.
Features
- TR90 thermoplastic frame
- UV 400 mirrored lenses
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Deep-Tissue Cordless Percussion Massage Gun
$27 $80
$2 shipping
It's $53 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 6 speeds
- 4 attachments
- Rechargeable battery
13 Deals · 1 mo ago
200-Lumen 3-Mode Magnetic COB Work Light
$3 $13
$1 shipping
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Shipping adds $1.49, although orders of 4 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- uses 3 AAA batteries (included)
- 3 lighting modes
