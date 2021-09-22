New
That Daily Deal · 11 mins ago
$6.49 $18
free shipping
That's a savings of $12 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pilot Pen Multipacks at Amazon
up to 67% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on a selection of rollerball, gel, erasable, and refillable Pilot pen styles. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Pilot FriXion Colorsticks Erasable Gel Ink Stick Pens 16-Pack for $13.91 ($15 off).
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pilot FriXion Ball Erasable & Refillable Gel Ink Stick Pens 8-Pack
$7.25 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- fine point
- assorted colors
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Dymo Embossing Label Maker w/ 3 Tapes
$9.99
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $7 off and the best option if you don't want to pick it up in-store (most stores charge at least $3 more to get it shipped.) Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Posted by Donna.
- Why does she love this deal? "It's a great price for a nifty tool that I use all the time. I've organised my pantry and filing cabinets, and even used these tags on gifts."
Features
- three 12-foot tapes
- no batteries needed
Amazon · 6 days ago
Scotch Heavy Duty Shipping Packaging Tape 6-Pack w/ Dispenser
$13 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $4 below what you would pay at a local store. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- each roll measures 1.88" x 800"
- includes 6 rolls with 6 dispensers
- Model: 142-6
