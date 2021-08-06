8" Multi-Purpose Scissors 3-Pack for $5

New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$5.49 $20
free shipping
That's a savings of $14 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Kiyubeie 24-Page Smart Reusable Notebook
$9.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "407WSPR6" to save $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by RIDOFUGB via Amazon.
Features
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- each page can be reused more than 500 times
- includes smart notebook, frixion pen, and premium cloth
- Model: A5-Planner-01
Amazon · 6 days ago
DF Darfoo Pen and Pencil Desktop Organizer
$11 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "JVZYQGIA" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (A-White pictured).
- Sold by Darfoo Home US via Amazon.
Features
- 14 compartments
- 2 drawers
- measures 11.6" x 5.5" x 10.6"
- includes desk sticker
Amazon · 4 days ago
Amazon Basics Writing Pad 6-Pack
$6.97 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $7 off list and an all-time low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 50 pages per pad
- 5"x8"
- narrow ruled
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Dymo Embossing Label Maker w/ 3 Tapes
$9.99
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $7 off and the best option if you don't want to pick it up in-store (most stores charge at least $3 more to get it shipped.) Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Posted by Donna.
- Why does she love this deal? "It's a great price for a nifty tool that I use all the time. I've organised my pantry and filing cabinets, and even used these tags on gifts."
Features
- three 12-foot tapes
- no batteries needed
Sign In or Register