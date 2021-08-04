8-Ft. Iron Garden Windmill for $59
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
8-Ft. Iron Garden Windmill
$59 $65
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by EC Monster via eBay.
  • Search "393245416711" to find it in Red for a few cents less.
Features
  • 26" at base
  • 22" wheel
  • ball bearing
  • weather resistant steel
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Garden eBay
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register