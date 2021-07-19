8-Ft. Galvanized Steel Raised Garden Planter Bed for $68
Northern Tool · 52 mins ago
8-Ft. Galvanized Steel Raised Garden Planter Bed
$68 $78
pickup

That's the best price we could find for this style and size of planter by $2. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Choose ship-to-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which add around $28.
  • 1-ft. deep
  • holds up to 24 cu. ft. of soil
