New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 49 mins ago
8 Boxes of Russell Stover Pecan Clusters
$30 $120
$5 shipping

That's $26 under what you would pay for them if bought individually. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
  • Shipping is free on the purchase of four 8-packs.
Features
  • clusters of crunchy pecans & kettle-cooked caramel covered in milk chocolate
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Chocolates That Daily Deal Russell Stover
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register