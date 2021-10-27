New
Meh · 31 mins ago
$24 $65
free shipping
Choose from a selection of either 72-Count or 80-Count Harry & David, Jim Beam, or Entenmann's coffee k-cups. Amazon charges $40 for the same. Buy Now at Meh
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- Pictured are the Harry & David Assorted Signature K-Cup 72-Pack for $24 (low by $16).
