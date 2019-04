View your favorite flavor of the Quest Nutrition Protein Bar 12-Packs for $24.99 add six 12-packs to your cart for $112.46 in cart, choose Spark Auto-Delivery to cut that to $101.21 apply coupon code "FLOWER19" for a final price of $81.21

Vitamin Shoppe offers six Quest Nutrition Protein Bar 12-Packs (72 bars total) in several flavors (Chocolate Sprinkled Donuts pictured) forwithvia the steps below. That's the best deal we could find for this quantity today by $41 and tied with our mention from last June as the second-lowest per-item price we've seen at $1.13 per. To get this deal:Note: Spark Auto-Delivery requires a Healthy Awards membership. (Not a member? It's free to join.)