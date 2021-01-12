New
Daily Steals · 32 mins ago
7.2-Foot Outdoor Solar Heated Shower with Base
$110 $120
free shipping

Apply code "DNDEALS" to get the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • 5.5-gallon water reservoir
  • hooks to a garden hose
  • non-corrosive brass and PVC construction
  • temperature setting for hot, warm or cold
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNDEALS"
  • Expires 1/22/2021
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Home & Garden Daily Steals
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register