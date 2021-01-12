Apply code "DNDEALS" to get the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 5.5-gallon water reservoir
- hooks to a garden hose
- non-corrosive brass and PVC construction
- temperature setting for hot, warm or cold
Save on plastic storage, decorative storage, storage cubes, and closet organization. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the Hefty 18-Gallon Hi Rise Storage Tote with Lid for $9 (low by at least a buck).
- Many of these items are for in-store pickup only. Otherwise, orders of $35 or more ship free.
Save on storage solutions for the closet, bathroom, kitchen, garage, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $3, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Wondershop 16-oz. Glass Storage Container 2-Pack with Lids for $5.10 ($1 off).
That's $12 under the list price, and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- spring loaded
- self-feeding mandrel
- micro-adjustable press pad
- up to 300-lbs. of force
- Model: 4700
Save on over 120 items including spatulas from $10, dishes from $11, mugs from $16, pans from $21, and more. Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Sauteuse Dutch Oven in Cerise for $180 ($115 off).
Apply coupon code "DNTHTER" for the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- projects images from 30" to 130"
- supports 1080p
- HDMI
Apply code "DNGHME" to get the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- get answers to things you want to know like the latest on weather, traffic, finance, sports, and more
-
- Model: GA3A00417A14
That's $120 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3.1-quart dust bin capacity
- 11.5" cleaning path width
- 30-foot cord length
- 5 accessories
Sign In or Register