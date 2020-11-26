New
Macy's · 5 days ago
Studio Mercantile 5L Whiskey Barrel
$40 $100
free shipping
It's $60 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
Features
- spout dispenses cleanly
- infuse flavors into the spirits by dropping fresh herbs into the barrel
- measures 13" x 9.25" x 10.5"
New
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Riedel Duck Decanter
$320 $425
free shipping
That's $20 less than Williams-Sonoma's Black Friday deal Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Hand blown, lead crystal decanter
- Dimensions: 12.9 x 5.75 x 5.2 inches
- Capacity: 31 3/4 oz.
- GO DUCKS!
Wine Insiders · 10 hrs ago
Wine Insiders Black Friday Sale
Shop Now
free s&h w/ 6 bottles
Save up to 72% off sitewide on a range of reds, whites, roses, sparklings, vegan options, and more, as well as gift sets. (Prices marked reflect discount.) Shop Now at Wine Insiders
Tips
- Pictured is the Marqués del Turia Bobal-Shiraz (2018) for $7.99 ($10 off)
- You'll need to buy at least three bottles to checkout and with six, you get free shipping. (Otherwise, shipping adds $14.95.)
Ends Today
Wayfair · 3 days ago
Best-Selling Wine Racks at Wayfair
Save on over 200 items
free shipping w/ $35
Whether you're looking to display a bottle or 12, or maybe just store some wine glasses, you're sure to find something to meet your needs. With wine bottle racks as low as $14 and glass racks starting at $8, shop this large selection and save. Shop Now at Wayfair
Tips
- Pictured is the Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Lavern 16-Bottle Wall Mounted Wine Bottle Rack for $86.99 (a low by $6).
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
