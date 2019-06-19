New
Win Pearl · 40 mins ago
7mm Freshwater Pearl Necklace, Earring Set
$12 $70
free shipping
Win Pearl offers this 7mm Freshwater Pearl Necklace and Earrings Set in White for $59.99. Coupon code "dealnews80" cuts that to $12. With free shipping, that's tied with our January mention at $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 17" to 19" length
  • white gold plated clasp
  • AA+ quality earrings
  • Code "dealnews80"
  • Expires 6/19/2019
