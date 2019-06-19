New
Win Pearl · 40 mins ago
$12 $70
free shipping
Win Pearl offers this 7mm Freshwater Pearl Necklace and Earrings Set in White for $59.99. Coupon code "dealnews80" cuts that to $12. With free shipping, that's tied with our January mention at $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 17" to 19" length
- white gold plated clasp
- AA+ quality earrings
Details
Comments
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
AOOU Mirrored LED Jewelry Cabinet Armoire
$103 $129
free shipping
Hooly US via Amazon offers the AOOU Mirrored LED Jewelry Cabinet Armoire in Brown or White for $126.99. Coupon code "20A5UVKY" drops the price to $101.59. With free shipping, that's $25 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $6 less in March.
Update: The price has increased to $128.99 before coupon, $103.19 after. Buy Now
Features
- measures 51" x 17.6" x 6.7"
- LED light
- magnetic close
- numerous hooks, compartments, and hangers
BeHearty · 1 wk ago
4-tcw Genuine Diamond & Created Sapphire Pendant / Earrings
$40 $280
free shipping
BeHearty offers this 4-Total Carat Weight Genuine Diamond and Created Sapphire Pendant and Earrings Set for $99.99. Coupon code "DNDSAPP39" cuts it to $39.99. With free shipping, that's $240 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 10mm heart shaped lab created sapphire
- .03-tcw diamond
- 6mm created sapphire earrings
- set in solid sterling
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Doitory Lava Rock Bead Bracelet
$4 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Hamoery Jewelry via Amazon offers the Doitory Lava Rock Bead Bracelet in several colors (11-Lava Chakra-21001 pictured) with prices starting at $7.99. Coupon code "EHBQLY86" drops that starting prices to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $4 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 6.7"
- stretches to fit
- 8mm natural stone
BeHearty · 3 wks ago
2-tcw Created Ruby 14K Gold Stud Earrings
$39
free shipping
BeHearty offers the 2-Total Carat Weight Created Ruby Stud Earrings in 14K Yellow Gold for $99.99. Coupon code "DNRUBYS39" drops it to $39.99. With free shipping, that's $159 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 6.5mm 1-tcw lab-grown rubies
- posts with friction backs
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Wicary Freshwater Pearl Cat Stud Earrings
$6
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find
Wicary via Amazon offers its Wicary Sterling Silver 7mm Cultured Freshwater Pearl Cat Stud Earrings in White for $11.99. Coupon code "D5TEQ8YU" cuts the price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find.
Win Pearl · 1 wk ago
WinPearl 7" Tibetan Amulet DZI Bead Agate Tian Zhu Stretch Bracelet
$14 $130
free shipping
Win Pearl offers this 7" Tibetan Amulet DZI Bead Agate Tian Zhu Stretch Bracelet for $99.99. Coupon code "dealnews86" drops it to $13.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention, $116 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 13x9mm agate beads
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Burlap 12-Grid Jewelry Tray
$10 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Stylifing via Amazon offers the Burlap 12-Grid Jewelry Tray for $15.99. Coupon code "U4ANH987" cuts that to $10.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 12 removable grids
- measures 13.78" x 1.2" x 9.45"
exclusive
Szul · 4 days ago
Szul 3/4-tcw Diamond Pendant in 14K White Gold
$488
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Szul offers this 3/4-Total Carat Weight Diamond Solitaire Pendant in 14K White Gold for $488 with free shipping. That's $11 under our mention from last December, $1,511 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- VS1-VS2 clarity
- G color
- 18" 14K white gold rope chain
Win Pearl · 1 day ago
WinPearl 51" 10mm Natural Chinese Jade Strand Necklace
$27 $190
free shipping
Win Pearl offers its 51" 10mm Natural Green Chinese Jade Strand Necklace for $149.99. Coupon code "dealnews123" cuts the price to $26.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $163 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 1 day ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
