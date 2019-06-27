New
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 7-in-1 Multitool COB Light for $4.49 with free shipping. That's $11 under the lowest price we could find for something similar. Buy Now
- If you order six or more, they fall to $3.99 each
- flashlight, screwdriver set, bottle opener, wrench set, fish ccaler, knife, and file
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Zoopod 12" x 12" LED Flat Panel Light
$15 $28
free shipping
Zi Ran Xi via Amazon offers the Zoopod 12" x 12" LED Flat Panel Light in Cool White for $27.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "8WUF9YMD" to drop that to $14.83. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- 850 lumens
- 12-watts
- 6,000K to 6,500K color temperature
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Everyday Home Wireless LED Security Light
$10 $16
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Everyday Home Dual-Head Motion-Sensor LED Wireless Security Light for $10.42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
- adjustable light angle
- completely wireless
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: 80-108
Amazon · 6 days ago
28-LED Motion Sensor Solar Street Light
$60 $100
free shipping
Bestqool via Amazon offers the Bestqool SSL10 28-LED Motion Sensor Solar Street Light for $99.99. Coupon code "WAP8JQJO" drops the price to $59.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from 2 weeks ago, $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 days ago
KLTrust USB Rechargeable LED Flashlight
$7 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
KLTrust via Amazon offers its KLTrust USB Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $22.99. Coupon code "42LWJJ66" cuts the price to $6.90. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our previous mention, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- requires 1 18650 battery (included)
- 5 lighting modes
- IPX4 waterproof
- includes USB cord
Bestekmall · 4 wks ago
ISelector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light
$5
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Iselector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light for $12.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $4.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from a year ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 ultraviolet LEDs
- uses no chemicals, poisons, or breathable toxins
Amazon · 2 wks ago
SureFire Sidekick 300-Lumen Keychain Light
$30 $37
free shipping
Amazon offers the SureFire Sidekick 300-Lumen Ultra-Compact Triple-Output Keychain Light for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $8, although we saw it for $10 less in our November mention. Buy Now
Tips
- B&H Photo Video matches this price
Features
- micro-USB charging port
- 300-lumen output
- three strengths
Amazon · 2 days ago
Risemart Mini LED Flashlight 4-Pack
$12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Risemart via Amazon offers its Risemart Mini LED Flashlight 4-Pack for $19.99. Clip the 8% coupon on the product page and apply code "32QDO5D7" to cut that to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100-lumen
- water-resistant
Amazon · 1 day ago
Mopzlink 60W LED Garage Ceiling Light
$21 $39
free shipping
Kpbot via Amazon offers the Mopzlink 60-watt Standard LED Garage Ceiling Light for $38.99. Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "AE6GV9XR" to drop that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 adjustable aluminum LED light panels
- 50,000-hour bulb lifespan
- 6,000-lumen output
- E26/E27 base
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 16 hrs ago
Trio Cup Holder Expander
$6 $20
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $4. Deal ends June 27. Buy Now
Features
- turns 1 cup holder into 3
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$5 $12
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Soft Brush for $4.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set
$20
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set for $19.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- Bamboo magnetic knife block holder
- 8" Chef knife
- 8" Carving knife
- 8" Bread knife
- 5" Utility knife
- 3.5" Paring knife
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit
$17 $28
free shipping
Puhibuox via Amazon offers the Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit for $27.79. Coupon code "SZCEJ8TA" drops the price to $16.67. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- waterproof case
- flashlight requires 1 AA battery (not included)
- carry bag
- Model: kit-14
New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 37 mins ago
42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella
$6 $20
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers this 42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella in Black for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with yesterday's expired mention and less than a third of what you'd pay elsewhere for a similar umbrella. Buy Now
Tips
- Buy three or more and they drop to $5.99 each
Features
- 7.5" closed
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
Topbook Universal Electronics Accessories Organizer
$10 $25
free shiping w/ Prime
iZerich via Amazon offers the Topbooc Universal Electronics Accessories Organizer in Black or Grey for $24.58. Coupon code "NWB4547O" cuts that to $9.83. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2-zipper design
- several loops, pockets, and divided compartment
- measures about 10" x 7" x 3"
