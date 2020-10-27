Ends Today
13 Deals · 8 mins ago
$3 $18
free shipping
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- flashlight, screwdriver set, bottle opener, wrench set, fish ccaler, knife, and file
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 12 hr
Published 6 hr ago
Verified 8 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Powobest Super Bright Tactical Flashlight
$8 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "60UQQYBF" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available with Black or Red batteries.
- Sold by Powobest US via Amazon.
Features
- 5 modes
- IP65 waterproof
- includes 4 rechargeable Flat Top 18650 batteries
- Model: XML-T6
Home Depot · 1 day ago
Stalwart 250 Lumen COB LED Worklight Flashlight
$5 $16
pickup
That's the brightest deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. (Orders of $45 or more ship for free.)
Features
- mounting magnet
- 360%deg swivel hook
- requires 3 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: M570010
Ends Today
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
EverBright LED Headlamp 5-Pack
$14 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by GreatStar Tools via Amazon.
Features
- adjustable
- 4 lighting modes
- 15 AAA batteries included
- Model: E001001A
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Energizer Lights at Amazon
up to 33% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on lanterns, flashlights, and a book light. Shop Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register