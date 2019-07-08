New
$3 $18
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 7-in-1 Multitool COB Light for the shipping cost of $3.49 alone. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and $14 under the lowest price we could find for something similar. Buy Now
- flashlight, screwdriver set, bottle opener, wrench set, fish ccaler, knife, and file
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Everyday Home Wireless LED Security Light
$10 $16
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Everyday Home Dual-Head Motion-Sensor LED Wireless Security Light for $10.42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
- adjustable light angle
- completely wireless
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: 80-108
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Zoopod 12" x 12" LED Flat Panel Light
$15 $28
free shipping
Zi Ran Xi via Amazon offers the Zoopod 12" x 12" LED Flat Panel Light in Cool White for $27.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "8WUF9YMD" to drop that to $14.83. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in April. Buy Now
- 850 lumens
- 12-watts
- 6,000K to 6,500K color temperature
Amazon · 3 days ago
Mopzlink 60W LED Garage Ceiling Light
$21 $39
free shipping
Kpbot via Amazon offers the Mopzlink 60-watt Standard LED Garage Ceiling Light for $38.99. Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "ZTJBVD3Q" to drop that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3 adjustable aluminum LED light panels
- 50,000-hour bulb lifespan
- 6,000-lumen output
- E26/E27 base
Amazon · 5 days ago
Lixada LED Camping Lantern with Tent Ceiling Fan
$18 $46
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada LED Camping Lantern with Tent Ceiling Fan in Style 1 for $45.99. Coupon code "LMXY5291" drops the price to $18.40. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we can find. Buy Now
- 360° rotation
- rechargeable
- comes with USB cable
- portable
Amazon · 1 day ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light
$38 $57
free shipping
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light for $37.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- This item is the bare tool only and does not include a battery.
- 2 brightness settings (500 & 250 lumens) from 3 LEDs
- 140° pivoting head
- belt hook compatible
- Model: DCL050
Amazon · 3 wks ago
SureFire Sidekick 300-Lumen Keychain Light
$30 $37
free shipping
Amazon offers the SureFire Sidekick 300-Lumen Ultra-Compact Triple-Output Keychain Light for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $8, although we saw it for $10 less in our November mention. Buy Now
Tips
- B&H Photo Video matches this price
- micro-USB charging port
- 300-lumen output
- three strengths
Amazon · 2 days ago
KLTrust USB Rechargeable LED Flashlight
$7 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
KLTrust via Amazon offers its KLTrust USB Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $22.99. Coupon code "42LWJJ66" cuts the price to $6.90. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- requires 1 18650 battery (included)
- 5 lighting modes
- IPX4 waterproof
- includes USB cord
Amazon · 6 days ago
Amiluo Life LED Garage Ceiling Light
$23 $39
free shipping
Amiluo Life via Amazon offers its Amiluo Life LED Garage Ceiling Light in 60W Standard for $38.99. Coupon code "HJQBSWPM" drops that to $23.39. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3 adjustable LED light panels
- 50,000-hour bulb lifespan
- 6,000-lumen output
- E26/E27 base
That Daily Deal · 3 wks ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 13 hrs ago
Stainless Steel Collapsible Metal Straw 2-Pack
$6
free shipping
As one of its daily deals, That Daily Deal offers a Stainless Steel Collapsible Metal Straw 2-Pack for $5.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- They will arrive in Silver or Blue at random
That Daily Deal · 17 hrs ago
Men's "That's A Horrible Idea. What Time?" T-Shirt
$8
$2 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Men's "That's A Horrible Idea. What Time?" T-Shirt in Black for $7.99 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's $12 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in XXL for an extra $1.89
- available in 3XL for an extra $2.49
- available in sizes S to XL
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
Expired: M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack
$25 $69
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack for $25.49 with free shipping. That's $3 last month's mention, $43 off, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- USA-made meals
- 8-oz. entrees chosen at random
- side items
- plastic spoon
- flameless ration heater
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 5 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Wayfair · 3 days ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Polaroid Project I-1 Analog Instant Camera
$20 $70
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Polaroid Project I-1 Analog Instant Camera for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge over $50. (For further reference, we saw it with the Polaroid B&W 600 Film 8-Pack for $50 in our April mention.) Buy Now
- compatible with Impossible I-type and 600-type film
- six lenses
- five configurations
- connect to Apple devices running iOS 9 and iOS 8 via the I-1 app
