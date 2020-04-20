New
7-Night France Flight & Hotel Vacation
from $3,398 for 2 $3,998

Indus Travel via ShermansTravel offers a 7-Night France Flight & Hotel Vacation, with prices starting from $3,398. That's $600 off and the lowest price we could find. Book this travel deal by August 31 for October 5, 2019, through October 20, 2020. Buy Now

Features
  • International roundtrip airfare
  • hotel stays in Paris, Caen, Rennes, and Amboise
  • eight meals, including daily breakfast
  • guided tours of the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/31/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
