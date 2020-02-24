Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dunhill Travel · 1 hr ago
7-Night Egypt Flight, Hotel, and Nile River Cruise Vacation
from $4,198 for 2 $4,898

Save $700 on this weeklong exploration of Egypt. Buy Now at Dunhill Travel

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "DHWCLEC" to take an extra $350 off per person.
  • We found this price departing from New York, NY (JFK) on April 24, 2021.
Features
  • roundtrip international airfare
  • hotel stays in Cairo and Aswan
  • 3-night Nile cruise aboard the Queen of Hansa
  • 14 meals, including daily breakfast
  • sightseeing & tours per itinerary
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DHWCLEC"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Vacations Dunhill Travel
United States New York Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register