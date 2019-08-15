- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Vitamin Hut via Amazon offers 60 Yum-V MultiVitamins Chewables for Kids in Milk Chocolate for $11.75. Clip the 30% off coupon and apply coupon code "35YN6AH5" to cut it to $4.11. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Ruffles Potato Chips 1-oz. 40-Count Variety Pack for $13.41. Clip the $3 off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $9.74 with free shipping. That's about $4 under what you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Doritos Variety Tortilla Chips 40-Pack for $13.41. Clip the $3 off coupon on the product page and order via Subscribe & Save for a final price of $9.74. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. That's about $9 less than you'd pay at Target, although it was pennies less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pure Leaf Tea House Collection Organic Iced Tea Variety Pack 14-oz. 8-Pack for $16. Clip the 15% off coupon on the product page and order via Subscribe & Save for a final price of $12.80. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. That's about $3 less than you could expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black Forest Juicy Burst 0.8-oz. Bag 40-Pack in Mixed Fruit for $5.96. Order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $5.66 with free shipping. That's about $1 less than you could expect to pay in local stores. (For further comparison, it was pennies less in December, however that price required a $25 purchase.) Buy Now
Amazon offers two Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels 40-oz. Canisters for $9.92. (A single canister costs $4.96, but there's a minimum order of two.) Order via Subscribe & Save to drop the price to $9.42. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: Deal has been amended with the correct minimum order quantity. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Blue Diamond Raw Whole Natural Almonds 40-oz. Bag for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Tropicana Mixer 3-Flavor Juice 24-Count Variety Pack for $12.98. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and order via Subscribe & Save for a final price of $9.73. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. That's about $3 less than local stores charge. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Wonderful Pistachios 1.5-oz. 9-Pack for $6.94. Order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $6.59 and bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Guteidee via Amazon offers its Guteidee Unisex Mesh Slip-On Sneakers in several colors/styles (Black pictured) starting from $14.99. Coupon code "GUTEIDEE" drops the starting price to $8.24. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, at least $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Enkeeo via Amazon offers its Enkeeo 42,000mAh Portable Power Station for $129.99. Coupon code "33RFWIOZ" drops the price to $87.09. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from July, $43 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
