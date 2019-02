Altatac via Rakuten offers the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $298. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to. With, that's $46 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $27.Note: This coupon can only be used once per account, with a maximum discount of $60. (You must be signed in to use it.)