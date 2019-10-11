Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $51, although we saw it for $29 less in August. Buy Now at Walmart
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago, the best deal for a refurb by $40 (excluding other eBay sellers), and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition.
Update: The price has dropped to $111.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $424 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $3.
Update: The price has dropped to $89.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied as the best we've seen and is currently the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $30. Buy Now at eBay
Low by $19 for a rare discount on an iPad so recently released. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $199 less than what you'd pay new, although we saw it for $13 less last month. Buy Now at eBay
That's $25 under our August refurb mention, which included headphones, and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $15. Buy Now at Daily Steals
It's a low for a refurb by $17. Buy Now at eBay
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $25 and ties as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Walmart
Save up to $500 off an iPhone 11 Pro smartphone with select trade-ins. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $700. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's a saving of at least $600 based on the free cell phone alone. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's a $10 drop from a week ago and within $2 of the best price we've seen. (Most stores charge at least $10 more.) Buy Now at Walmart
