That's the lowest price we've seen for a new unit and the best deal now by $81. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $149 under our August mention and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a buck under our mention from earlier this month and the best we've ever seen in any condition. (It's a current low for a refurbished model by $31.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $5 under our mention from earlier this month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $45.)
Update: The price has dropped to $239.95. Buy Now at eBay
That's $199 less than what you'd pay new, although we saw it for $13 less last month. Buy Now at eBay
That's a $40 drop since March, and the best we've seen for it in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay
That's currently a low by $12 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
It's the best price we've seen and a low for a refurb by $30. Buy Now at eBay
Walmart discounts a selection of laptops, TVs, sports equipment, and home & garden items as part of its Deal Drop Event Shop Now at Walmart
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on a selection of men's and women's fragrances including Burberry, Calvin Klein, Versace, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Kids' costumes start from $4.99 and adults' from $19.97 with some FRIGHTENINGLY good savings. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $30 below our mention from over a week ago and $451 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now at Costco
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
It's the best deal we could find for any carrier by $101. Buy Now at Walmart
