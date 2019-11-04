New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
6th-Gen. Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet (2018)
$299 $429
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen for a new unit and the best deal now by $81. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Available in Silver or Space Gray
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads Walmart Apple
128GB Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register