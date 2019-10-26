New
Walmart · 37 mins ago
6th-Gen. Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet (2018)
$299 $430
free shipping

It's $30 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen for a new unit. (It's the best price we could find today by $61.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Space Gray, Silver, or Gold
  Published 37 min ago
  Staff Pick
