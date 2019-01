Altatac via Rakuten offers the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray, for. Plus, you'll bag $44.70 in Rakuten Super Points . With, and assuming you use the credit, that's $11 under our August mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's $46 under the lowest price we could find today.) This 2018 model features an A10 Fusion processor, 2048x1536 Retina display, and support for the Apple Pencil (which was previously found only on iPad Pro models). Deal ends January 24.Note: You must be signed in to get the points.