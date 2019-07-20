1byone Products Inc. via Amazon offers the SimpleTaste Hands-Free Electric Milk Frother for $19.99. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "CJ322MNO" to cut the price to $5. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find.



Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $9. Buy Now