$5.49
$1 shipping
That's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Amazon · 4 days ago
Philips 6-Outlet Extender Surge Protector 4-Pack
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a $3 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- LED light
- Model: SPP3469BC/37
Tanga · 1 mo ago
Travel Power Strip
$8.99
free shipping
Save a buck by applying coupon code "DEALNEWS". Buy Now at Tanga
Tips
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
Features
- 1 outlet
- 4 USB ports
- 4-foot power cord
- LED indicator light
- overheat protection
Amazon · 5 days ago
Milin 600W Portable Power Station
$275 $500
free shipping
Applying coupon code "L5R4MRHR" makes this $25 under our mention from last month. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Xlqfyy US via Amazon.
Features
- built-in flashlight
- 2 AC outlets, USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, car socket, and 2 DC ports
- charge via AC outlet, USB-C, car outlet, and solar panel (not included)
bougerv.com · 2 mos ago
BougeRV 20V 20W Solar Panel Battery Charger Kit
$47 $73
free shipping
Apply code "AFF20w" to save $26. Buy Now at bougerv.com
Features
- built-in MPPT control module
- monocrystalline silicon cell
- LED charge indicator
- includes mouting hardware
