ShermansTravel · 42 mins ago
6-Night Paris & Amsterdam Flight, Hotel, and Rail Vacation
from $1,800 for 2 $2,198

That's a $398 low for this weeklong Western Europe bundle. Buy Now at ShermansTravel

Tips
  • We found this price departing from New York, NY (JFK) on March 25.
Features
  • roundtrip international airfare
  • 3-night hotel stay in Paris, France
  • train between cities
  • 3-night hotel stay in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/31/2020
    Published 42 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
