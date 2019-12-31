New
ShermansTravel · 31 mins ago
6-Night Paris & Amsterdam Flight, Hotel, and Rail Vacation
from $1,655 for 2

That's $324 under the best price we could find for a comparable vacation. Buy Now at ShermansTravel

  • We found this price departing from Newark, NJ (EWR) on November 29 with return on December 6.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • roundtrip international airfare
  • three night hotel stays in Amsterdam and Paris
  • train fare between cities
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 31 min ago
