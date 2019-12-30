New
ShermansTravel · 28 mins ago
6-Night London and Paris Flight and Hotel Vacation
from $1,686 for 2 $1,890

That's the best deal we could find for a comparable European package by at least $174. Buy Now at ShermansTravel

Tips
  • We found this price departing from New York, NY (JFK) on December 7.
  • Book this travel deal by December 30.
Features
  • Roundtrip international airfare
  • 3-night hotel stay in London
  • 3-night hotel stay in Paris
  • airfare between cities
  • Expires 12/30/2019
