Costway offers this 6-Liter Cool Mist Humidifier Air Diffuser for $59.95. Coupon code "DNEP234211" cuts that to $52. Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends June 29. Buy Now
Features
- remote control
- timer
- digital display
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Eva-Dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier
$15 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Eva-Dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier for $14.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- uses a renewable silica gel technology that works without batteries or power
- up to 333-cubic feet operating area
- up to 6-oz. capacity
- Model: E-333
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pinlo 2-Liter Smart Dehumidifier
$40 $60
free shipping
Pinlo Direct via Amazon offers the Pinlo 2-Liter Smart Dehumidifier for $59.99. Coupon code "UYQ3O2W6" drops that to $39.59. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- ideal for up to 269 square feet
- UV light
- 20% to 80% humidity adjustment
- Model: MD8081-4
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Wobrikosee Bluetooth FM Transmitter Charger with Humidifier
$11 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
WobrikoseeDirect via Amazon offers its Wobrikosee Bluetooth FM Transmitter Charger with Humidifier for $21.99. Coupon code "50C6W6LA" cuts that to 10.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
- 300mL water tank
- MP3 player
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Levoit 4.5L Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier
$28 $40
free shipping
Amazon offers the Levoit 4.5L Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier for $31. Clip the $3 off coupon to drop that to $28. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12, although it was $8 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- 3 adjustable mist levels
- aroma box for adding essential oils
- auto shut-off
- Model: LV450CH
Amazon · 1 mo ago
NewAir Evaporative Air Cooler
$95
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10
Amazon offers the NewAir Portable Evaporative Air Cooler with Fan & Humidifier for $94.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It cools up to 100 square feet and features a 7.5-hour timer and 60° oscillation.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Air Wick Essential Fragrant Mist Diffuser
$8 $10
free shipping
Amazon offers the Air Wick Essential Fragrant Mist Diffuser in Lavendar/Almond Blossom for $9.97. Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $8.47. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- eight hour cycles
- adjustable durations and frequency
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Homasy Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
$23 $40
free shipping
VicTsingDirect via Amazon offers the Homasy Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier for $29.99. Clip the $2 off on-page coupon and apply code "VN8FT56T" to drop the price to $22.99. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- whisper-quiet operation
- auto shut-off protection
- 3 adjustable mist modes
- stone filter
- up to 10 hours of working time
- Model: VD-USAA1-VTHMHM310ABUS
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Frigidaire 30-Pint Dehumidifier
$170 $180
free shipping
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 30-Pint Dehumidifier for $169.98 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon matches this price
Features
- washable mesh filter
- pull-out tank w/ splash guard
Costway · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table
$50 $55
free shipping
Costway offers the Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table for $54.95. Coupon code "DNHW61399" cuts that to $50. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- table top measures 23.5" x 23.5"
- adjustable height of 29" or 44.5"
- 132-lb. max weight
- suitable for indoor & outdoor use
Costway · 13 hrs ago
Costway Steel Closet Organizer System
$66 $87
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Steel Closet Organizer System for $68.95. Coupon code "DNHW587011" drops that to $66. With free shipping, that's $4 under our February mention, $21 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 48" x 18" x 71"
- includes 3 hanging rods, 3 large shelves, and 2 small shelves
- powder-coated steel construction
Costway · 1 wk ago
Bentwood Accent Coffee Table with Storage Bag
$35 $47
free shipping
Costway offers the Bentwood Accent Coffee Table with Storage Bag for $36.95. Coupon Code "DNHW60311" cuts that to $35. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- made of birch wood
- measures 19" x 18" x 22"
Ends Today
Costway · 2 wks ago
Costway 3-Bag Rolling Laundry Hamper
$40 $46
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway 3-Bag Rolling Laundry Hamper for $45.95. Coupon code "DNHW58970" drops the price to $40. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 11 hrs ago
Lixada Bug Zapper
$10 $26
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59422" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
Features
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
Walmart · 2 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 4 days ago
Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Vcansion via Amazon offers its Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "E2PROHLI" drops the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in sizes 32 to 40
