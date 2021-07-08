6-In-1 Swiss+Tech Utili-Key for $4

New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$4.49 $11
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $6 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- Flat screwdriver
- Phillips screwdriver
- Micro-sized screwdriver
- Straight blade knife
- Serrated blade knife
- Bottle opener
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 20V Max Tools & Jobsite Accessories at Amazon
Save on 9 items
free shipping w/Prime
Save on a range of power tools and a shop fan. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool Only) pictured for $99 ($40 off).
Lowe's · 3 wks ago
Power Tools at Lowe's
Buy One, Get 2nd free
free shipping
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Amazon · 1 day ago
Gerber Field Key Multi-Tool Key Ring
$13 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- bottle opener
- large flathead driver
- includes premium leather sleeve
- choke tube wrench for .10, .12, .16, .20, .28, and .410 GA
- Model: 30-001784
Amazon · 2 days ago
Bora Centipede 6-Piece Risers Set
$23 $29
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $2 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- compatible with Bora Centipede work stands
- Adds 6" to working height (making the stand 36" in height)
- Model: CA0506
Sign In or Register