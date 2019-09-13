New
eBay · 23 mins ago
55L Military Molle Tactical Backpack
$29 $71
free shipping

That's $42 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • It's offered by xcceries via eBay.
Features
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • 3 detachable molle pouches
  • adjustable shoulder strap
  • waist and chest belts
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Backpacks eBay
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
baccobucci
not a good quality, not recommended
7 min ago