New
eBay · 47 mins ago
55L Military Molle Tactical Backpack
$21 $71
free shipping

That's $50 off list and $8 under last month's mention. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by 2011io000oi via eBay.
Features
  • available in several colors (Green pictured)
  • 3 detachable molle pouches
  • adjustable shoulder strap
  • waist and chest belts
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Backpacks eBay
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register