New
Best Buy · 28 mins ago
55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV w/ 2nd-Gen Google Nest Mini
$230 $450
free shipping

That's a $50 drop from two weeks ago (which didn't include the Google Nest Mini), $220 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • The Google Nest Mini will appear in cart automatically.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • WiFi
  • buit-in Roku
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: LC-55LBU711U
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
