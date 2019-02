Win Pearl offers this 54" 7.5mm AA+ White Freshwater Pearl Rope Necklace for $69.99. Coupon code "dealnews41" cuts the price to. With, that's $71 off list and tied with our mention from last August as the lowest price we could find. It features 6.5mm to 7.5mm grade AA+ pearls, with hand-knotting between each pearl.