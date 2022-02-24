Members take up to $3 off select storage totes. (It's free to join.) Buy Now at At Home
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Ever wondered if you have hard water? Well, now you can find out for free by simply filling out this online form to receive a test kit. Shop Now
- Expect your free test strip to arrive via mail within the next 2 weeks.
Save on thousands of newly discounted clothing and home items. Shop Now at Nordstrom
Get a head start on the Lunar New Year by sharing three large entrees and two sides with your favorite people for just $29. Buy Now
- Prices may vary between participating locations. Service and delivery fees may also apply.
- Play the Good Fortune Arcade game at the top of the screen for additional discount codes, including savings on family meals.
Save on grills, outdoor furniture, lighting, and fire pits – around 80 items are discounted. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Save on ceramics, candles, signs, dishes, and other odds and ends. Shop Now at At Home
- Pictured is the 8" White Patterned Ceramic Elephant for $8.49 in store ($9 off).
- These items are generally only available for purchase in store.
Choose from 400 items including bar stools, dining chairs, office chairs, counter stools, and more. Shop Now at At Home
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the shipping fees.
- Pictured is the Gardner Brown Metal Swivel Barstool with Faux Leather Seat for $97.49 ($33 off).
Save on over 200 tables in a variety of styles and finishes. Shop Now at At Home
- Not a member? It is free to join.
- Pictured is the Wd/Mtl Z Side Table for $49.99.
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the shipping fees.
Select styles are $40 off for members. (It's free to join.) Buy Now at At Home
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
