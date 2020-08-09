LightInTheBox · 1 hr ago
$19 $60
free shipping
That's a savings of $41. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
Features
- includes 3 5-meter strips
- 450 LEDS
- remote controlled
- for use indoors
Details
Expires 8/9/2020
Related Offers
IKEA · 1 mo ago
IKEA Summer Sale
up to 20% off
pickup
Save on lamps from $25, cabinets from $28, and furniture from $40. Shop Now at IKEA
Tips
- Availability is limited by ZIP code.
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
UntilGone · 1 mo ago
Honeycomb LED Touch Wall Lights 5-Pack
$30 $80
free shipping
Use coupon code "011HCMB" to drop the price to $29.99, a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- modular w/ magnetic edges
IKEA · 1 day ago
IKEA Summer Sale
up to 20% off
Save on bedding, cabinets, lamps, and much more. Shop Now at IKEA
Tips
- Availability is limited by ZIP code.
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 day ago
Above Edge 3-LED Outlet Cover Plate w/ Light Sensor 5pk + LED Sensor Nightlight 6pk
$25 $50
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a $5 drop from our mention last year and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Features
- outlet cover plates with integrated LED lights and sensor
- automatic on/off function
LightInTheBox · 11 hrs ago
Escam 1080p Outdoor Solar Powered WiFi Security Camera
$39 $60
free shipping
That's $61 off list and the best price we could find. You can also save a further $20 using coupon code "8082490E" to bag free shipping. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
Features
- two-way audio
- IP65 waterproof rating
- night vision
- PIR detection
- 140° viewing angle
- includes solar panel
- Model: G12
