LightInTheBox · 1 hr ago
5050 SMD RGB LED Light Strip 3-Pack
$19 $60
free shipping

That's a savings of $41. Buy Now at LightInTheBox

Features
  • includes 3 5-meter strips
  • 450 LEDS
  • remote controlled
  • for use indoors
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/9/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps LightInTheBox
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register