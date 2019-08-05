Mwei US via Amazon offers its Tacklife 50-Foot Expandable Garden Hose for $22.84. Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "UMLP8LWS" to drop the price to $14.85. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less two weeks ago.



Update: The price has dropped to $21.84 before the above discounts, $14.20 after. Buy Now