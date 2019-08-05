- Create an Account or Login
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the 50-Foot Expanding Garden Hose with Spray Nozzle for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bully Tools 48" Soil Probe for $22.43 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Morvat via Amazon offers its Morvat Heavy Duty Brass Garden Hose Connector Tap Splitter for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and around $2 less than what most sellers charge. Buy Now
4EverGreen via Amazon offers the Green Mount 50-Foot Expandable Garden Hose with Spray Nozzle for $33.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "KESHHMMZ" to cut that to $18.69. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago, $15 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black+Decker 20-volt Max 3-in-1 Trimmer/Edger/Mower for $124.08 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Apex 5/8" 15-Foot Connector Hose for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mwei US via Amazon offers its Tacklife 50-Foot Expandable Garden Hose for $22.84. Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "UMLP8LWS" to drop the price to $14.85. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less two weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $21.84 before the above discounts, $14.20 after. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Greenworks 0.065" Single Line String Trimmer Replacement Spool 3-Pack for $7.44 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Collapsible Trunk Organizer for free plus $5.49 for shipping. That's a buck under last week's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $3.) Shop Now
Northgard US via Amazon offers its Northgard Men's Winter Military Jacket in several colors (Army Green pictured) for $55.98. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "HIM7UU4E" to cut that to $25.19. With free shipping, that's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
