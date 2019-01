Costco offers its members 50 Valentine's Day Roses in several colors (Red/White pictured) forwith. (Non-members pay a $5 surcharge.) That's tied with our mention from a year ago and the best price we could find by $7. Deal ends February 11.Note: Other floral arrangements start at $39.99. Check the product pages for information regarding delivery dates. For delivery on Valentine's Day, order by February 11 at 2 pm ET.