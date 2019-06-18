New
eBay · 17 mins ago
3 cents $3
free shipping
a_coming868 via eBay offers 50 Hook-and-Loop Nylon Cable Ties for $3.03. Coupon code "PROMO3" cuts that to 3 cents. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5.9" x 0.47"
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Motivation Without Borders Preschool Educational Poster 11-Pack
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
Motivation Without Borders offers its Motivation Without Borders 13" x 18" Preschool Educational Poster 11-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now
Features
- Includes Alphabet, Numbers, Colors, Shapes, Animals on the Farm, Emotions, Days of the Week, Months of the Year, Seasons, Weather, and Solar System.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Gogloo Under Desk Foot Rest
$11 $27
free shipping
Gogloo via Amazon offers the Gogloo Under Desk Foot Rest in Black for $26.99. Clip the on page 10% off coupon and apply code "50TEM53J" to drop that to $10.79. With free shipping, that's $16 off, $3 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- ergonomic design
- slide-proof mat
- tilt adjustable
- Model: FR-1
Amazon · 2 wks ago
CAB Undated Daily / Weekly / Monthly Planner
$9 $19
free shipping
WeekWin via Amazon offers the CAB Undated Daily / Weekly / Monthly Planner in Blue for $18.99. Coupon code "DEAL55FF" cuts that to $8.55. With free shipping, that's tied with our January mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8.3" x 5.7"
- pen holder
- inside pocket
- bookmark ribbon
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Creative Teaching Press Motivational Poster 6-Pack
$11 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Creative Teaching Press Motivational Poster 6-Pack for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- each poster measures 19" x 13.3"
- Model: 5692
1 mo ago
TG Tactical Pen
free
$6 shipping
That's a $22 savings
Tacticalgear.com offers the TG Tactical Pen for free plus $5.99 for shipping. That's a savings of $22 and the best deal we could find. It features aircraft grade aluminum, and doubles as an emergency glass breaker. An extra black ink cartridge is included.
New
eBay · 59 mins ago
BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pen 60-Pack
$1
free shipping
Office Depot via eBay offers the BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pen 60-Pack in Blue for $3.99. Coupon code "PROMO3" cuts that to 99 cents. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity of pens in any color by $4 and a price that makes losing pens much less painful. Deal ends June 17. Buy Now
Features
- 1mm medium-point tip
- Model: GSM609-BE
Tanga · 1 mo ago
Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook w/ Pen 4-Pack
$29
free shipping
Tanga offers the Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook with the Pilot FriXion Pen 4-Pack for $29.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops that to $28.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw it for a buck less in December. Buy Now
Features
- reusable pages made of polyester composite that can be digitally uploaded via the Rocketbook app
- available in letter or executive size
- includes 4 pens total and a pen station
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Gorilla Micro Precise Super Glue 5g Bottle
$5 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gorilla Micro Precise Super Glue 5g Bottle in Clear for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- dries in 10 to 45 seconds without clamping
- controlled dispensing tip
New
eBay · 49 mins ago
JKY by Jockey Men's Active Mesh Boxer Briefs 2-Pack
$4 $14
free shipping
Jockey via eBay offers the JKY by Jockey Men's Active Mesh Boxer Brief 2-Pack in Blue/Black or Grey/Orange for $7.50. Coupon code "PROMO3" cuts that to $3.50. With free shipping, that's $3 under our March mention and the best price we could find today by $3. Deal ends June 17. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XL
eBay · 3 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 day ago
adidas Men's EQT Support Ultra Primeknit King Push Shoes
$50 $220
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's EQT Support Ultra Primeknit King Push Shoes in Tan/White for $62.99. In cart, that price drops to $50.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 5 to 11
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 5 days ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
