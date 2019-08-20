Personalize your DealNews Experience
PayPal Digital Gifts via eBay offers a $50 App Store & iTunes Gift Card for $42.50. (It will be sent to your PayPal email account.) That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although we saw it for $3 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Groupon offers the $200 Lowe's eGift Card from Swych for $180. That's a savings of $20 off and the lowest price we could find. After purchasing this deal, you'll need to visit the website listed on your voucher to complete redemption. Buy Now
For 1st-time Amazon gift card buyers only, Amazon continues to offer a $15 credit with the purchase of at least $50 in Amazon gift cards via coupon code "19GIFTCARD". The credit will arrive within two days of order completion, or in the case of physical cards, within two days of being shipped. Buy Now
Get a $5 Amazon Gift Card for free when you donate blood or platelets at American Red Cross. That's a saving of $5 and a very worthy cause. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 11.4" Electric Induction Cooktop for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Dollar Shave Club offers its Dollar Shave Club Starter Set for $5 with free shipping. That's $37 less than a full-size restock box (although this only includes sample sizes of most items). Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Men's Performance Moisture Wicking Anti-Microbial Short Sleeve T-Shirts 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $19.44 with free shipping. At $3.33 per shirt, that's tied with last month's mention, and $9 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity of similar shirts elsewhere. (For further reference, it's within a few cents of our October mention as the lowest price we've ever seen.) Buy Now
