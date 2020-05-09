Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on men's and women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop Now at 5.11 Tactical
Get ready for the outdoors with sports and camping gear from $1, and clothing and shoes from $3. Shop Now at REI
Coupon code "EXTRA60" snags this price. Shop Now at Finish Line
Coupon code "YOUSAVE20" cuts an extra fifth off the prices in Kohl's men's clearance racks; after the coupon, T-shirts start at $3.60, shorts at $3.52, and pants from $9.60. Shop Now at Kohl's
There's massive discounts on men's suit separates here, including big name brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Kenneth Cole, Calvin Klein, DKNY, Hugo Boss, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Men's pants start at $7, dress shirts start at $9, and men's sport coats at $30. Shop Now at Macy's
