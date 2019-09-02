Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, 5.11 Tactical takes up to 60% off select apparel during its Labor Day Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Frye takes an extra 25% off sale items, already marked up to 75% off, via coupon code "XTRA25" during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
American Eagle Outfitters takes 60% off its men's and women's clearance items. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's the best discount we've seen on clearance items from American Eagle Outfitters this year. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Cole Haan takes up to 50% off select shoes during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
