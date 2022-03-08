Select styles are $40 off for members. (It's free to join.) Buy Now at At Home
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
-
Expires 3/8/2022
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Shop and save on art and wall decor, kitchen and dining, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save at least $6.99 on shipping; orders over $99 ship free.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized selection than I'd find in the store."
There are hundreds to choose from, with a very wide price range to suit all budgets. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Unique Loom Sofia Collection 5' x 8' Vintage Area Rug for $70.99 ($122 off)
That's $59 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
We're seeing the best discounts on rugs, throw pillows, sconces, pendants, and chandeliers. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders over $35.
Save on ceramics, candles, signs, dishes, and other odds and ends. Shop Now at At Home
- Pictured is the 8" White Patterned Ceramic Elephant for $8.49 in store ($9 off).
- These items are generally only available for purchase in store.
Choose from 400 items including bar stools, dining chairs, office chairs, counter stools, and more. Shop Now at At Home
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the shipping fees.
- Pictured is the Gardner Brown Metal Swivel Barstool with Faux Leather Seat for $97.49 ($33 off).
Save on over 200 tables in a variety of styles and finishes. Shop Now at At Home
- Not a member? It is free to join.
- Pictured is the Wd/Mtl Z Side Table for $49.99.
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the shipping fees.
Save on 2- and 3-piece quilt bedding sets across all sizes in a variety of colors. Buy Now at At Home
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the shipping fees.
- Not a member? It is free to join.
