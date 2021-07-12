5-oz. MintID Buffalo Silver Bar for $160
5-oz. MintID Buffalo Silver Bar
$160 $419
free shipping

That's the best we've seen at $260 under list price, and $7 under last week's mention.

Update: It's now $160.01. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by bullion.exchanges via eBay.
  • tamper-proof NFC microchip
pte444
Not sure this is a deal since the silver market price today is in the $26.XX range. Am I missing something?
3 hr 6 min ago