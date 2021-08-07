5-oz. MintID Buffalo Silver Bar for $145
eBay · 1 hr ago
5-oz. MintID Buffalo Silver Bar
$145
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $6, and a $3 drop from our mention earlier this week. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bullion Exchanges via eBay.
  • 5 Troy oz.
  • 0.999 fineness
  • tamper-proof NFC microchip
ecstasyroll
shop cheaper prices than listed don't fall for ads

https://bullionexchanges.com/...can-authentication
36 min ago