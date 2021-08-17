5-oz. MintID Buffalo Silver Bar for $144

That's an $11 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bullion Exchanges via eBay.
- 5 Troy oz.
- 0.999 fineness
- tamper-proof NFC microchip


These bars have a deep mirror, prooflike finish and feature an American eagle design on the front, with the APMEX logo and web address, weight, and purity on the reverse. It's also under $300 for the first time we've seen.
Update: The price is now $283.90. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay
- .999 fine silver
- Model: 81774
Save on single coins, rolls of dimes and half dollars, silver bars, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by a variety of third-party eBay sellers; you can find further details and the store ratings on the right-hand side of the product pages.
Save on a variety of collectible cards from Yugioh, Pokemon, Dragon Ball, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pokemon Sword & Shield Battle Styles Booster Box for $97.49 ($53 off).
- Sold by a number of 3rd party sellers.
Choose from hundreds of titles. Shop Now at comiXology
- Picture is Fear Itself: Avengers for $5.99 (a low by $6).
- digital delivery
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
It's $764 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- Available in Platinum Gray.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
Most sellers on eBay charge $20 or more for similar styles. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by jw.market via eBay.
- USB cable
- 122 x 22 x 0.25mm screen size
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by toolsmithdirect via eBay
- one 1/4" and one 3/8"
- Model: 940009
