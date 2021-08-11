5-oz. MintID Buffalo Silver Bar for $142
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
5-oz. MintID Buffalo Silver Bar
$142
free shipping

That's $4 under our mention from four days ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also a low by $12.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bullion Exchanges via eBay.
Features
  • 5 Troy oz.
  • 0.999 fineness
  • tamper-proof NFC microchip
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Comics & Collectibles eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register