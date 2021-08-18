5-oz. MintID Buffalo Silver Bar for $141
New
eBay · 23 mins ago
5-oz. MintID Buffalo Silver Bar
$141
free shipping

That's $3 under our mention from a day ago and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bullion.exchanges via eBay.
Features
  • 5 Troy ounces
  • 0.999 fineness
  • AES-128 bit encrypted NFC microchip
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Comics & Collectibles eBay
Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register