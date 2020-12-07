Apply coupon code "snowbrush" to cut $16 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- 270° rotation
- foam cotton
- non-slip
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save up to an extra $120 on already discounted OXO kitchen gadgets and goodies. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the OXO Pop 5-Pc. Food Storage Container Set for $40.59 after code, (a low by $9).
Save on a huge variety of items including bathtubs, fire tables, lighting, tables, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Pleasant Hearth Huxley 38" Lattice Gas Fire Pit Table for $343 ($85 off).
- Although shipping is free for many items, some carry a $55 shipping charge. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge these fees.
It's $4 under our mention from October and $9 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Link is for reference only; it must be ordered via Alexa voice command: "Alexa, order a Smart Bulb."
- voice control w/ Alexa or Google Assistant
- Model: W11-N11
Apply coupon code "AFFBJ-29" to drop the price to $69.99, a savings of $128 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- three lighting options
- remote control
- Model: BJ001
Save your dollars and slowly become a millionaire like Elon with this Tesla light replacement kit at $6 off list price. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- Coupon code "TESLA6" bags this price.
- In Blue.
- Customized for Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model X and Tesla Model S Model Y
- 4 LED Lights
- 1 Prying Tool
Apply coupon code "AFFBB30" to take $30 off list price. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- 12-cu. ft. storage
- waterproof
- 6 security nylon straps
Apply coupon code "AFFBJ015" for a savings of $15, or over 50% off and $6 less than you'd pay at another storefront. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- fits up to two bottles of wine or 6 cans without ice
- for use with freezer packs
- equipped with a bottle opener
Sign In or Register