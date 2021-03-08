That's $4 below our mention in December and the best price we could find today by $10 when you apply "dealnewssnowbrush." Buy Now at bougerv.com
- built-in squeegee
- 270° rotation
- extends up to 47"
- for use on snow, frost, ice, water, and wiper cleaning
Save $10 when you apply coupon code "RYYK2XBO". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KeQiao via Amazon.
- includes 7 piece car door panel removal tool and 1 fastener remover
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- secure location on your vehicle to store spare keys and other personal items
- Model: HS7000T
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- ultrasonic range-finding technology
- adjustable between 6" and 6 feet
- Model: 00-246
Save $4 over the price of buying two singles. Buy Now at Amazon
- tungsten metal double-head
- seatbelt blade
Apply coupon code "AFFBJ15" to save $8 off list price. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- Suitable for power backup during outage
- Indicator green light on the flip lid
- Anti-corrosive powder-coat paint
- Weatherproofing foam
Apply code "AFF20w" to save $26. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- built-in MPPT control module
- monocrystalline silicon cell
- LED charge indicator
- includes mouting hardware
Apply coupon code "AFFfridge100" to get this price. That's $40 under our mention from a month ago, $100 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- temperature range of -4°F to 50°F
- built-in LED light
- 3 level car battery protection
- measures 22.7" x 13" x 20.9"
- powered by 12/24V DC or 110V-240V AC
- Model: A3001-00702AB
Apply coupon code "AFFBJ-50" for a savings of $47. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- It's on backorder, and ships in February.
- pre-installed diodes
- 2 attached 3-ft. cables
- IP65 waterproof rating
- 26.38" x 58.27" x 1.38"
Sign In or Register