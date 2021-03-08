exclusive
bougerv.com · 1 hr ago
5-in-1 Car Snow Brush w/ Gloves
$15 $31
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

That's $4 below our mention in December and the best price we could find today by $10 when you apply "dealnewssnowbrush." Buy Now at bougerv.com

Features
  • built-in squeegee
  • 270° rotation
  • extends up to 47"
  • for use on snow, frost, ice, water, and wiper cleaning
  • Code "dealnewssnowbrush"
  • Expires 6/30/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
Popularity: 2/5
